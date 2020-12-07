NE Portland house hit by 50 bullets; 83 shell casings found

A home in the 600 block of NE Morgan was hit about 50 times by bullets and police found 83 shell casings at the scene, December 7, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One home in Northeast Portland was hit by more than 50 bullets when gunfire rang out in the early hours of Monday, police said.

“Many people called to report hearing gunfire” around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NE Morgan Street, PPB said in a release. When officers responded they found the home and a vehicle had been damaged.

Further investigation led police to find “at least 83 shell casings at the scene.” No injuries were noted at the time and no injuries have been reported since.

Authorities said there were numerous other reports of gunfire over the weekend, incljing 3 incidents in separate locations around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Three shootings happened on Sunday and another one shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

PPB said no injuries were reported in any of these incidents.