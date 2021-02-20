NE Portland shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — One person was shot to death and another wounded in Northeast Portland Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the area of NE 54th and Fremont. By the time paramedics arrived, one of the victims had died. The other was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to recover.

No one is in custody and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033.