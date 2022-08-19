PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.

According to Portland police, a shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near NE Sandy Boulevard and 158th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man seriously injured from being shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay, according to PPB.

No arrests were immediately made as police say the shooter fled before they arrived.

Officials collected evidence from the scene and are continuing to investigate.