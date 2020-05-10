NE Portland shooting leaves man injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland launched an investigation into a shooting that took place late Saturday night near the Cully neighborhood in Northeast Portland.
PPB received a call just before midnight about a shooting near the 5000 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Responding officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a nearby home.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said though the investigation remains open, there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PPB at 503-823-4106.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.