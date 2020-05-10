NE Portland shooting leaves man injured

A Portland police vehicle at a crime scene. (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland launched an investigation into a shooting that took place late Saturday night near the Cully neighborhood in Northeast Portland.

PPB received a call just before midnight about a shooting near the 5000 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Responding officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a nearby home.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said though the investigation remains open, there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PPB at 503-823-4106.

