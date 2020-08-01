NE Portland shooting sends 1 to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a Friday night shooting in Northeast Portland’s Roseway neighborhood, police said.
Portland police responded to reports of gunfire near NE 81st Avenue and NE Fremont Street just before 11 p.m.
A victim was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.
NE Fremont was closed between NE 80th and NE 82nd for an investigation.
No other details have been released. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
