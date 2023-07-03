PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday morning, officials said.

Just after 7 a.m., Portland police responded to a shooting report on Northeast 3rd Avenue where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information. The incident is still under investigation.

Northeast 3rd Avenue will be closed between Northeast Schuyler and Northeast Broadway will be closed during the investigation.