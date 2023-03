PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting near a McDonald’s in Northeast Portland that sent one person to a hospital Monday morning.

According to Portland police, the victim was on their way to a hospital when they called 911 and reported the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene on Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue around 3 a.m., they discovered evidence of gunfire.

Police did not mention the severity of the victim’s injuries.

No arrests were made.