PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Northeast Portland on Sunday according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Wednesday, officials said the victim, identified as 54-year-old James Orlando Harris, died from “homicide violence.”

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over “suspicious circumstances.” Further details of those circumstances have not been disclosed.

Officers reportedly discovered Harris deceased once they arrived at the scene.

No other details on the case were immediately available.