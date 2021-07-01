NE Salem shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

One person was critically wounded in a Northeast Salem shooting, July 1, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a Thursday evening shooting in Northeast Salem, police said.

Officers said 17th Street from Kay to Kansas streets and NE Nebraska Street from NE 16th to 18th streets were closed for an investigation and people should avoid the area.

The victim was in critical condition, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers said there was no danger to the public. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503.588.8477.