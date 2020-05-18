Nearly 100 designer frames stolen from Tigard eyeglass store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard Police said Monday more than 90 designer frames were stolen from the America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses store last week.

Employees arrived at the store on SW Hall Boulevard Friday morning to find it had been burglarized. After taking inventory of the losses, employees said the missing frames accounted for about $15,000.

No further details about the break-in were provided by police, and no arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Tigard Police said anyone with information should call 503-639-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.