Nearly 12-hour standoff in Damascus ends with arrest

COURTESY PHOTO: CCSO – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team responds to the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday, January 18 in Damascus, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — No injuries were reported after a nearly 12-hour standoff between Clackamas County police and a suspect in Damascus.

County deputies first engaged with the suspect at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, and later arrested John Redenbo, 59, who was wanted for a parole violation stemming from an assault charge. Upon arriving at Redenbo’s residence on Old Barn Lane in Damascus, deputies saw Redenbo go inside and barricade himself. Deputies were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Redenbo.

At about 6 p.m., two people came out of the house. One of them was identified as Sade Cleora Geraldine Hollis, 29, of Damascus, who had a warrant for failing to appear on an identity theft charge in Washington County. The other person was not identified.

Based on the situation and the seriousness of the criminal charge, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team responded to the scene at about 7 p.m.

Members of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene as well and began attempting to communicate with Redenbo. They were initially able to speak with someone inside the residence, but Redenbo ignored their attempts to speak with him.

At about 3:30 a.m., SWAT team members were able to take Redenbo into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Clackamas County Jail and booked on a no bail parole violation. Detectives are now investigating possible weapons charges against Redenbo.