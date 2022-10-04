K-9 Marley helped Oregon State Police seize nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl in Madras on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 (Courtesy: OSP).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police arrested two men from Arizona on Wednesday in Madras after discovering what the Drug Enforcement Agency says is enough fentanyl powder in the suspect’s vehicle to kill 3 million people.

In a release Tuesday, OSP said troopers discovered the narcotics shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, during a traffic stop of a vehicle they believed was used for trafficking drugs.

Once the vehicle was stopped, troopers said a K9 alerted them to the drugs. A search of the vehicle led troopers to the recovery of more than 14 pounds of what was later confirmed to be fentanyl powder.

According to the D.E.A., one kilogram of fentanyl powder is enough to kill 500,000 people. The 14.48 pounds seized in Madras equal 6.5 kg of the drug.

Officials arrested the driver, 31-year-old Jesus Villalpando Rubio of Phoenix, and his passenger, 31-year-old Oscar Urias Haro of Tucson. Both men were booked into the Jefferson County Jail and are facing multiple drug charges.

Detectives from OSP’s drug enforcement section and administration were involved in the case.