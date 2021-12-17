Nearly $250,000 worth of drugs seized with arrest in W Salem

Authorities in Salem seized a large amount of narcotics, weapons and cash on December 14, 2021 (Courtesy: Salem Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly $250,000 worth of drugs was seized along with several firearms in West Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department.

Rico Anthony Russell Rigutto, 25, was arrested and served a federal search warrant for authorities to search his home.

The Salem Police Department Strategic Investigations Unit said they found about 25,000 fraudulent oxycodon pill, 28 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly $75,000 in Rigutto’s home.

“The increased presence of these polydrug pills coincides with the cases of overdoses in our community,” Lieutenant Ben Bales.

Additionally, 16 firearms were recovered and officials said two guns had been illegally modified to be fully automatic.

Rigutto will be prosecuted by the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.