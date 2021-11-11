2,800 pounds of marijuana seized from U-Haul in Albany

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 2,800 pounds of marijuana was found inside a 26-foot U-Haul box truck near Albany on November 3, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m. a Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement detective smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a nearby truck driving south on Interstate 5, according to authorities.

Officials said the detective and other law enforcement agencies stopped the U-Haul and the two men inside the truck told officers they were moving furniture. The men were later identified as Vidal Gonzlaes-Tetlctle of Hermiston, Oregon and Jose Guadalupe-Alatorre of Redway, California.

Authorities searched the truck and found the back of the U-Haul nearly full with large garbage bags containing marijuana.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Linn County Jail for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Criminal Conspiracy.

The truck was seized as evidence and towed to the Albany Police Department pending a search warrant.

The LINE team thoroughly searched the truck on November 5 finding 173 large garbage bags holding 2,800 pounds of marijuana. Officials said the marijuana is value for around $2.2 million.