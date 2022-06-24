An illegal marijuana grow was busted in Josephine County on June 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon State Police).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 4,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized from seven industrial sized greenhouses Thursday in Josephine County, authorities said.

OSP said the bust happened on Pinewood Way in Cave Junction, where several law enforcement agencies served an illegal marijuana search warrant.

After combing the greenhouses, OSP said law enforcement found 3,944 plants. The illegal marijuana grow had multiple code violations including structures, electrical installations and excavation that were all unpermitted, according to officials.

Josephine County is reportedly taking legal action against the property owner which may mean the property is closed and even civil forfeiture.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.