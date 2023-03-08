Sandy police are investigating a rash of tire slashings on Monday, March 6, 2023 (Courtesy: Sandy PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Sandy Police Department is looking for a vandal after dozens of residents woke up Monday morning to their tires slashed.

Police believe the incident happened between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday.

Officers received 56 individual reports of vandalism but suspect there are more victims.

The slashings were reported on McCormick Drive, Davis Street, Mitchell Court, Evans Street, Dahlager Street, Dubarko Road, Barlow Parkway, Sawyer Street, Sunset Street, University Avenue, Hood Street, Scales Avenue, Park Street, Proctor Boulevard, Pioneer Boulevard and Pleasant Street.

Anyone living in the area is asked to review their surveillance footage. If your surveillance video captured someone walking nearby streets overnight, police ask that you contact them by calling 503.655.8211.