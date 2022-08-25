PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may have been “reefer madness” on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.

Around 7 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a massive illegal marijuana growing operation near Junction City. LSCO reportedly received a tip regarding the operation and was granted a warrant to search the property involved.

Due to the size of the area, officials from several area law enforcement agencies helped with the execution of the warrant.

On the property, officials reportedly found 32 greenhouses all being used to grow marijuana plants at different stages. In total, 8,716 illegal marijuana plants were allegedly seized and destroyed.

Several migrant workers were found to be living in terrible conditions in the nearby forest. Officials say they’re believed to be victims of human trafficking.

Julian Marin, 27, was found nearby and is accused of being the person in charge of the operation. He was charged with the Illegal Manufacture of Marijuana. He was also found to have a warrant out for an unrelated offense.

According to LCSO, evidence indicates this operation was being funded by an organized criminal organization based in Mexico.

Upon further investigation, it was reportedly found that the greenhouses, electrical and irrigation systems were all unpermitted and had many code violations.

Overhead view of the marijuana growth compound (LCSO)

Outside some of the green houses (LCSO)

Inside one of the many greenhouses (LCSO)

The living space of the migrant workers nearby the compound (LCSO)

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Springfield PD, Eugene PD, Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Oregon Department of Forestry.