Nearly a dozen businesses vandalized in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a dozen businesses were vandalized in downtown Portland overnight, according to the Portland police.

Around 7 p.m., a group of about 40 people marched out of Director Park and through various streets, damaging businesses along the way. Among the damage were broken windows, spray-painted buildings, paintballs being fired and more. The Portland Police Bureau said officers attempted to contact one subject but their police vehicle was then spray-painted.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. While police counted eleven total businesses that were damaged, there may be more.

The list of vandalized buildings include:

The Oregon Historical Society

Portland Police Bureau

Tri-met

Pac West Center

Starbucks Coffee 1300 SW 3rd Ave

Directors Park facilities (Portland Parks and Recreation)

The University Club

The Old Courthouse

Fogo De Chao Restaurant

Portland City Hall

First Republic Bank

If there are additional victims, they are encouraged to make an online report here. If anyone has any information about suspects in these cases, they are urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-383984.