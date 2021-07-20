Nearman may change plea in Oregon Capitol riot case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mike Nearman, the Republican kicked out of the Oregon House of Representatives after letting a violent right-wing mob into the State Capitol in December, may change his plea in the criminal charges connected to the case.

On July 27, Nearman is scheduled to be in front of a judge for what is described in new court records as a plea-and-sentencing hearing. That seems to indicate he’s taking a plea bargain.

He is one of 11 people charged in the riot at the Oregon State Capitol. Nearman is facing misdemeanor charges of official misconduct in the 1st-degree and criminal trespass.