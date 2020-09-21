Nebraska shooting suspect found dead in Hillsboro

Local police are investigating his death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Omaha, Nebraska was found dead outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro Sunday afternoon, according to local police.

Authorities said the body of 38-year-old Jacob Gardner, an Omaha resident, was found outside the Hillsboro Medical Center on SE 9th Avenue around noon Sunday. The cause of his death is under investigation. Police said they “are not seeking any suspects and there is no danger to the community.”

Gardner was recently indicted by a grand jury in Douglas County, Nebraska on charges related to a shooting that killed James Scurlock in Omaha on May 30.

It is unclear if Gardner had connections to Oregon.

This is a developing story.

