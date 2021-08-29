Neck stabbing suspect charged with 39 new crimes

Detectives say rape suspect could have more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man suspected of rape and previously arrested for a stabbing in Old Town was charged with 39 crimes Tuesday after what police said was a months-long investigation.

Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, 60, who was already in custody for an unrelated parole violation, was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police said he will remain in jail ahead of any further court proceedings.

The crimes he is charged with include: first degree rape, first degree kidnapping, first degree sodomy, first degree sexual abuse, first degree robbery and other felonies.

In May 2020, PPB said patrol officers arrested Rodriguez-Lanz in Old Town after stopping to talk to him about an “illegally erected” tent and discovering he had a gun and failed to register as a sex offender from a previous conviction.

He was booked into jail on several charges following that 2020 arrest: felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful delivery of heroin, and failing to register as a sex offender.

One year prior, PPB said officers arrested Rodriguez-Lanz under suspicion of stabbing someone in the neck and arm in Old Town.

Detectives said numerous victims were identified during the course of the most recent investigation. They believe there could be more victims.

The Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503.823.0462.

Editor’s note: KOIN 6 previously reported the suspect’s name as Carlos Rodrigues-Lance. The spelling has been corrected following input from PPB.