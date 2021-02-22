Neighbor helps deputies catch Salem burglar

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man burglarized a home in unincorporated northeast Salem Monday afternoon.

And he might have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for an alert neighbor and his surveillance camera.

When Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a possible burglary at the 4800 block of Oak Park Drive, another neighbor called in saying they saw someone inside their home on their surveillance camera, officials said. The homeowner had checked their cameras after their neighbor told them they saw someone near their home “who didn’t appear to belong.”

Additional deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and began loud hailng in front of the home, calling for the person insdie to come out.

About 15 minutes later, 65-year-old Richard Woods walked out and peacefully surrendered to deputies.

“The homeowners were fortunate to have neighbors who were alert and helping look out for one another,” said Sgt. Tom Crofts, the patrol officer at the scene. “This was a great example of people paying attention to activity in their neighborhood and talking to each other when something doesn’t look right.”

Woods was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was booked on burglary and theft charges. Woods also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.