PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Eugene after police said he fired a gun in his apartment and the bullet went through the walls, hitting his neighbor in an adjacent unit.

According to the Eugene Police Department, 47-year-old Bryan Couch was firing a gun inside his apartment where he lives with his parents, near the corner of Bethel Road and Edison Street. EPD told KOIN 6 News one of the shots went through the walls to hit a woman in her 30s.

In a press release sent Saturday, Eugene police said they received a report of the woman being shot around 4:24 a.m., and officers responding to the scene were tipped off that one of her neighbors, Couch, was shooting a gun.

Couch’s father fought with him and took the gun, and police subsequently went in to arrest Couch.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said Couch will be booked into the Lane County Jail on a second-degree assault charge with possibly more charges coming.

The investigation is ongoing.