Neighbor threatened at gunpoint outside party, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly threatened to shoot a person who had called in a noise complaint regarding a party in the Buckman neighborhood.

Several calls came in to the Portland Police Bureau regarding a large gathering in the 2600 block of Southeast Stark Street around 7 p.m. Friday. The complaints stated the party–which consisted of approximately 20-50 people–was too loud and involved alcohol.

One neighbor was asking the group to keep the noise down while on the phone with a dispatcher. He was soon approached by a man who pointed a gun in his face. By the time officers arrived to break up the party, the suspect who had drawn the firearm was seen walking away from the crowd. He then got into a car and drove away.

Gun found on suspect April 17, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

Police said the driver then committed several traffic violations and nearly crashed.

Officers were able to apprehend the man, identified as Kneko T. Moore, and towed his vehicle. The gun reportedly used on the neighbor was recovered from the front seat of the car. Moore, 31, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession within City Limits.

No injuries or other charges were reported.