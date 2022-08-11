No arrests have been after a fatal shooting took place in Portland on Aug. 10, 2022.(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood, and whoever’s behind it is still on the loose.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting near 134th and Bush Street at 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Police found a person dead, but did not find any suspects and didn’t make any immediate arrests.

Neighbors posted on social media saying they heard the shots and saw a man fall and another man run away. They also told KOIN 6 News they’re no stranger to gun violence in this area at night.

“In the last year, I’ve seen three different incidents where I’ve seen police block off the road. I’ve gone out and asked them and most of the time it’s for shootings. I’ve heard drive-bys where cars are going by literally shooting out their windows,” said neighbor Shane Vinje.

People in the area packed the streets, visibly upset last night as the shooting took the life of a loved one.

Authorities will release the victim’s identity after all family has been notified.