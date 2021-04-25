Neighbor’s tip helps bust 2 porch pirates in Oregon City.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City Police arrested two porch pirates in Oregon City thanks to a tip from a neighbor.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, an Oregon City resident contacted police to report that they saw a U-Haul van parked in their neighborhood that matched the one involved in the package theft that police had mentioned in previous social media posts.

When officers went to check the van, they found 34-year-old Leroy Wolf still inside. They later arrested him on a felony parole violation warrant.

Officers then spoke to a 31-year-old Amanda Mabee. After interviewing Mabee, officers arrested her on theft charges for allegedly stealing a package.

Officers found the stolen package and later returned it to the resident.