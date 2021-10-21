New details, Clark County deputies ID’d in fatal shooting

Kfin Karuo was wanted for assault by police at the time of the shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few more details came out about the deputy-involved shooting in Vancouver that left a 27-year-old man dead in the early hours of October 17.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team identified the deputies involved and provided new information about what led to the shooting of Kfin Karuo.

There was an arrest warrant out for Karuo for an alleged assault on September 29, authorities said. That night Karuo allegedly pointed a gun at a driver in a parking lot at 11320 NE 49th Street.

Around 2:30 a.m. October 17, deputies David Delin and Forrest Gonzales tried to stop Karuo’s car around NE 122nd and NE 49th, investigators said. Karuo pointed a gun at the deputies before they opened fire, officials said. He ran from his car but died a short distance away with his gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger, SWIIR said.

Delin and Gonzalez are currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure.