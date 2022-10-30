PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.

41-year-old Jason Nye had been living peacefully with his elderly mother Audrey Schaff for several years, according to neighbors. On Thursday, Oct. 27 police reported that Schaff was found in her home stabbed to death, and that Nye was the culprit.

“It’s a little disturbing because her bus stop was right here on the corner.”, said Kelle Alward, a neighbor, “we were always waiting right here next to that house, and now that’s the house that’s under investigation.”

“We know her (Schaff), she’s just a lovely lady.” said Anita Lee Wynne, another neighbor.

After being arrested and charged with murder in the second degree as well as two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Nye is being held at Washington County Jail after being denied bail.

Neighbors described Nye, who had no previous criminal record, as being quiet and industrious, mostly keeping to himself. Schaff was described by neighbors as kind, friendly, and always taking the time to make conversation.

Nye is due back in court on Friday, Nov. 4th for his preliminary hearing.