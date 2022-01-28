New details in I-205 deadly deputy shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators have released new details on the Clackamas County deputy shooting that killed a domestic violence suspect and closed I-205 overnight Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, it started when Clackamas County deputies responded to a call of an “unwanted person” near the corner of Southeast Jennings Avenue and Addie Street.

Witnesses reported that a man suspected of domestic violence, 32-year-old Wesley Chance, was at the scene, and police said he had a history of carrying guns and body armor.

When deputies found Chance’s green Subaru Outback, they tried to pull him over but he took off, PPB said, leading them on a chase on I-205 N.

Police said a deputy deflated the tires on Chance’s car using spike strips on I-205 near the Highway 212 overpass, but he continued to speed toward Portland city limits. CCSO then called PPB for backup.

A deputy chasing Chance reported seeing him wave a pistol out the window at him, and eventually, Chance crashed and rolled his Subaru near the SE Market Street overpass, authorities said.

According to PPB, that’s when Chance jumped out of the wreck, hopped over the median and confronted drivers in the southbound lanes with a gun in his hand. An unnamed CCSO deputy then fired the shot that would kill Chance, authorities said.

The Oregon Medical Examiner confirmed Chance died by gunshot wound.

Police have yet not released the name of the deputy who shot and killed Chance. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871.