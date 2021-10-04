New details released in deadly Beaverton road rage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man was indicted on 2 weapons charges related to a deadly road rage incident in Beaverton, but not for murder.

Kai Stevenson was accused of killing Mark Stadamire September 3 after both men got out of their vehicles on the side of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and 103rd and fired shots.

Stadamire, a Salem resident, died at the scene. He was 51.

Investigators at the time said Stevenson remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The Washington County Grand Jury considered 4 charges against Stevenson, but declined to indict him for 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

However, they did level 2 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

New details released from detectives

In a release, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office provided more details about the incident. They said Stevenson called 911 to report the shooting and said Stadamire threatened him with a bat and a gun. He admitted shooting Stadamire.

A red 2013 Toyota Corolla and a royal blue 2016 Ford F-150 with royal blue rims were involved in a fatal road rage incident in Beaverton, September 3, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

A witness told investigators she heard the men yelling at each other and saw Stadamire push Stevenson right before she heard 5 gunshots. Another witness said he heard Stadamire “threaten to shoot Stevenson in the head and saw Stadamire reach for his hip, as though he was about to pull out a gun,” authorities said in the release.

Investigators said Stevenson told them the road rage began on I-5 near I-205 when he used the center lane to pass Stadamire, who was in the left lane. Eventually they got off and Stevenson pulled over.

When they got out of their cars, Stevenson told investigators, Stadamire had a bat. Stevenson drew his gun, then Stadamire drew his gun and put it under Stevenson’s chin, pointed up toward his head.

When Stadamire shoved Stevenson in the chest with his gun, Stevenson fired.

Authorities said they were also aware of the racial component of this case: Stadamire was Black, Stevenson is white.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said if new information comes forward, that new evidence will be evaluated