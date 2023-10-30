PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are releasing new details about a deadly shooting and connected deadly crash in Salem on Sunday morning.

Salem police identified the two who died as Antonio Castilleja and Etrine Trent Shively, both 21-year-old Salem residents.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that Shively forced his way into Castilleja’s apartment on Liberty Road SE just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, where Shively shot and killed Castilleja.

Shively then ran away from the scene in a car going northbound on Commercial Street, but witnesses provided a description of the car which allowed arriving officers to pursue him, authorities say.

However, during the chase, Shively shot himself, leading to his car crashing through the property of two businesses, Salem police say.

Salem police say that while Shively’s motive for killing Castilleja will remain unknown due to Shively’s death, the two knew each other “through their romantic involvement with another woman.”

The investigation is ongoing.