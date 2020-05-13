WATCH: New video released in deadly shootout with Oregon State Police

One officer was hurt, but has since returned to duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New video of a shootout between Oregon State Police and a suspect in Klamath County was released on Wednesday.

According to a report, on April 10, 2020 deputies were called to a home for a report of an intoxicated man trying to take his children. Once they arrived the suspect had already fled. However, he was spotted a short time later on a nearby road and a chase ensued.

Eventually both Klamath County Deputies and OSP Troopers stopped the SUV, but when the suspect got out — he opened fire on them with an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities returned fire, striking and killing the man.

One officer was hurt but has since returned to duty. A 6-year-old boy was taken from the SUV and thankfully, he came out unscathed.

The suspect, Matthew Brennon Goff, was identified by a grand jury letter released by the Klamath County district attorney’s office.

Officials say this video highlights just some of the dangers law enforcement face every day.

“I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video,” said Oregon State Superintendent Travis Hampton. “I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”