New Year’s Day shooting leaves 1 dead in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death New Year’s Day afternoon in Gresham, police confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

A heavy police presence is at the scene in the 700 block of SE 187th.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as possible.

Violent start to 2022

Shortly before 2 a.m. in Portland, two men were shot to death and another injured after a shooting in the Argay Terrace neighborhood, according to police.

When police arrived at Northeast 131st Place they found three men had been shot. One man was already dead. The second died at the hospital. The third man is expected to recover.

That investigation remains open and active.

Another incident in the early hours of New Year’s Day left about 90 cartridge casings after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 174th Avenue and Division Street. No injuries were reported but at least one car was damaged by gunfire.