New Year’s Eve gunfire kills one in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed and another was injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Gresham, police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near NE 188th Avenue and NE Irving Court at about 8:45 p.m. and found one man dead at the scene, according to the Gresham Police Department. They found another victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the shooting was not a random event but did not seem to be gang-related. They added that there was no threat to the public.
No further details have been released.
