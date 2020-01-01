New Year’s Eve gunfire kills one in Gresham

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in Gresham, Dec. 31, 2019. (KOIN)

Another man was injured in the shooting, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed and another was injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Gresham, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near NE 188th Avenue and NE Irving Court at about 8:45 p.m. and found one man dead at the scene, according to the Gresham Police Department. They found another victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was not a random event but did not seem to be gang-related. They added that there was no threat to the public.

No further details have been released.

