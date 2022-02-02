Newport PD: Woman charged with DUII after hitting 7 parked cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman faces multiple charges including DUII and attempted assault after police say she violated a restraining order, took a car from that home and intentionally hit seven parked cars, nearly running over someone who tried to intervene.

Newport police said the department started getting reports of a vehicle that had crashed into several other vehicles Tuesday near the Agate Beach Golf Course. While police were on the way, NPD said they received another report that the same vehicle was crashing into vehicles in a business parking lot near the intersection of Northeast 52nd Street and Highway 101.

A witness told NPD that the woman hit seven cars in the lot and then drove north on Hwy 101. Police found the woman driving the vehicle, identified as 56-year-old Marcia Mary Bennett, near the corner of NE 57th Street and Hwy 101.

Police said after talking with Bennett, she agreed to a sobriety test and failed. According to NPD, before the crashes, Bennett had gone to the home of someone with a restraining order against her, taken a vehicle from the residence and headed north on Hwy 101.

Newport police said Bennett left her lane and swerved toward oncoming traffic at least four times, running another car off the road.

Police said Bennett also attempted to hit a person who tried to intervene when she was intentionally hitting the parked cars in the lot, but the bystander jumped out of the way.

Bennett was taken to the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges:

– DUII

– Attempted assault, two counts

– Hit and run, four counts

– Reckless driving, four counts

– Reckless endangering, four counts

– Menacing, three counts

– Violation of court order