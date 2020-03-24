Newport woman accused of arson after dumpster fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been arrested, accused of arson, after a fire was started in the dumpster at a Newport apartment building and came close to spreading to the neighboring units, according to local police.

Newport police and fire were called out to the apartment building on NE 3rd Street just before midnight on Sunday. First responders found a fire in the garbage storage area next to a 4-unit apartment. Police said a resident saw another woman who lives in the building walk away from the area after the fire started. The resident grabbed a nearby hose and tried to put out the fire, but told police that the woman shut off the water as they were trying to help.

Police identified that woman as 24-year-old Ashley Kayla Rose Hunt, and said their investigation indicated she had been “acting erratic all day and had told several [residents] that she was going to burn down the complex.”

When officers attempted to talk to Hunt, she barricaded herself inside her apartment and reportedly poured some type of accelerant inside. Officers were able to distract her and get inside the apartment before anything happened, however, as they were arresting her, Hunt threw a boot at one of the officers, leaving that person with a minor injury.

Officials said that the fire damaged the garbage storage area and burned the side of the apartment complex. No residents were displaced from the incident.

Hunt was medically evaluated before being lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on charges of arson and assaulting a police officer.

The Oregon State Fire Marshall’s office is assisting with the investigation.