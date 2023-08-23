She felt a pain in her leg while driving slowly through the area near East Holiday Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 62-year-old woman delivering newspapers in Northeast Portland was shot in the leg Wednesday morning by a suspect still at large, according to police.

The woman called 911 just before 3 a.m. after she felt a pain in her leg while driving slowly through the area near East Holiday Park. She fled the area to safety, and officers found her at 13000 NE Glisan Street.

She told police she could not make out a description of the suspect or suspects, nor the direction in which they fled. The Portland Police Bureau said no one is in custody.

PPB asks anyone with information about the shooting to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case No. 23-221189.

