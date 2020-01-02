Nike: Avenatti wants to make it a villain at extortion trial

NEW YORK (AP) – Nike says California attorney Michael Avenatti wants to portray the company as a villain and himself a hero at his extortion trial later this month.
The sportswear maker said in court papers filed publicly Thursday that Avenatti’s attorneys want five Nike sports marketing employees to testify at the Manhattan federal court trial.
The company asked a trial judge to deny Avenatti’s request, saying the employees have no knowledge about the extortion and honest services fraud charges.
Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has insisted he is being prosecuted unfairly. Email messages were left with Avenatti and his lawyer.
