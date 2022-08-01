VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A child is one of two people who were injured in a shooting in Vancouver’s Rose Village neighborhood.



Vancouver police say they found the child and an adult man shot inside a home near East 35th and T Street around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police say there is no danger to the public.

According to investigators, both victims were sent to the hospital but are stable. There is no word on their exact condition.

This is a developing story.