No arrests made after bullets blast through NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The home of an elderly person was struck with multiple bullets in Northeast Portland, police say.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 12600 block of Northeast Fremont Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a house had been shot several times. At the time of the shooting, an elderly resident and a caregiver were both inside — but thankfully, neither person was hurt.

Police determined that multiple bullets traveled through two different bedrooms, broke a window, went through walls and the ceiling.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been given at this time. If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact Portland Police at 503.823.3333. Reference case number 20-349009.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case or any other unsolved felony crime. Submit an anonymous tip online.