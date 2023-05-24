PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has died following a shooting in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Wednesday morning — and the suspect or suspects remain at large, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB says just before 9:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the reported shooting on Northeast Glisan Street where they found the man, who has not been identified, dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect information has been released.

As PPB’s Homicide Unit investigates, officials have shut down NE Glisan St. from NE 53rd Avenue to NE 58th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, and reference case number 23-135639.

KOIN 6 News is on the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story.