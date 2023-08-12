Officials said they gave the man critical care until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An man died after being shot late on Friday night, Portland police said.

North Precinct officers responded to a call about the shooting in the Sunderland neighborhood at 10:56 p.m. According to PPB, officers found a man with a gunshot wound at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road.

Officials said they gave the man critical care until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Northeast 33rd Drive will be closed from Northeast Columbia Boulevard to Northeast Marine Drive while PPB homicide detectives investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and the victim’s identity won’t be released until officials notify his family.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact police.