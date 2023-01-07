Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was shot to death at the Embassy Suites in Portland on November 19, 2022 (Undated photo released by Port of Portland police)

Damariae Haqq is accused of killing Parnell Badon at the Embassy Suites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damala Badon said her son “was the light of everyone’s circle.” she said Parnell Badon Jr. was “funny, goofy, very protective, and loving, everything you would imagine a young boy growing into himself to be.”

The 18-year-old was shot and killed at Portland’s Embassy Suites Hotel near PDX on November 19. This week, Damariae Haqq was charged with the teen’s murder.

Damala Badon, who lost her 18-year-old son Parnell to gun violence, said Portand needs to do a better job to prevent shootings, January 7, 2023 (KOIN)

Damala Badon told KOIN 6 News she feels the community needs to do more to prevent gun violence so that other mothers don’t have to bury their children.

Parnell was the oldest of 3 brothers and a good athlete that Damala described as the center of their close-knit family. She said the community must do better.

“I’ve had to bury my 18-year-old son. There’s something wrong with them,” she said. “There’s no word for losing a child. When you lose your parents, you’re an orphan. When you lose a spouse, you’re a widow. There’s no word for when you lose your child and that’s because this isn’t supposed to happen.”

The Badon family is urging anyone with any information about this case to come forward and contact authorities at 503.460.4023.

Haqq, who pleaded not guilty to all charges including 2nd-degree murder, is expected back in court January 17.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.