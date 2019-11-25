Non-custodial mom arrested at PDX with 5-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A non-custodial mother was stopped and arrested at PDX as she was trying to board a flight to Alaska with her 5-year-old daughter.

Devona Culver faces burglary and custodial interference charges over the incident that began around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Portland police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 10400 block of NE Sacramento about a kidnapping. The report was someone came in through an unlocked door and took the 5-year-old girl from her bed. That’s when police learned there was a custody issue.

Culver had a flight booked to Alaska from PDX, officials said. Authorities found the 32-year-old and her daughter at the airport shortly before 6 a.m.

The girl was not hurt and is back at her home, police said.