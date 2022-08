A man was shot near a MAX station off E Burnside Street on Thursday, Aug. 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue.

Authorities reportedly found a man at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was not found, but Portland police say they recovered some casings.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team also responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.