Noose discovered on Benson High School campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local police are investigating a possible bias crime after a noose was discovered on a Northeast Portland high school campus Friday.

School resource officers were called out to Benson High School just after 9 a.m. Friday after a janitor found the noose. The area was quickly blocked off to keep it out of sight from students as the school day continued. It was unclear where in the school the noose was found.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Bias Crimes Detectives were also brought out to the high school for a consultation. Authorities are asking that anyone who has information on this incident contact PPB at (503) 823-3333.

This is a developing story.