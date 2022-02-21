Normandale Park neighbor: Heard 8-9 shots, different guns

Portland police respond, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to a shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, Ore. One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeff Pry lives very close to Normandale Park, where a confrontation between a homeowner and protesters — each armed with guns — escalated into a shooting that left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, including 3 in critical condition.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard confirmed the Normandale Park shooting near NE 55th and Hassalo began as a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters who were there, according to social media flyers, demanding “justice for Amir Locke and Daunte Wright.” Others were there for Patrick Kimmons.

But Sheppard did not say who was shot — the protesters, the homeowner, or both — and he also said it would be “irresponsible” at this stage of the investigation to publicly release any information about arrests.

Pry said it all happened quickly.

“All of a sudden we hear 8-9 shots, pop-pop-pop-pop-pop. And we hear a small pause, then four louder shots,” Pry told KOIN 6 News. “I know I heard two different types of guns. I’m not doubting that at all.”

Investigators said “a number of witnesses were uncooperative with responding officers. Most people on scene left without talking to police.”

One person was killed and five were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)

Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)

One person was killed and five were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)

Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting in Portland’s Normandale Park, February 19, 2022 (KOIN)

Portland police respond, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to a shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, Ore. One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at the Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

Candles and graffiti at the scene of a makeshift memorial in Portland’s Normandale Park one day after a shooting left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Candles and graffiti at the scene of a makeshift memorial in Portland’s Normandale Park one day after a shooting left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Candles and graffiti at the scene of a makeshift memorial in Portland’s Normandale Park one day after a shooting left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Candles and graffiti at the scene of a makeshift memorial in Portland’s Normandale Park one day after a shooting left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Candles and graffiti at the scene of a makeshift memorial in Portland’s Normandale Park one day after a shooting left one woman dead and 5 others wounded, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

On Sunday, Sheppard characterized this investigation as “very complicated, very intricate” and said it would be “irresponsible” to say at this stage of the investigation whether anyone was arrested. Officials clarified that remark on Monday.

“Unfortunately, not all cases are simple. In some, a determination has to be made of who is a suspect and who is a victim. Cases can be fluid, and as additional facts are learned, who is a victim and who is a suspect can also change. Releasing names prematurely, before all the facts are known, could have catastrophic effects on an investigation and any person who might eventually be considered a victim (and their family). We will release the name of the suspect after it is definitively determined and release will not jeopardize further investigation,” PPB said.

They also would not publicly identify the woman who was killed until an autopsy is complete and the family is notified.