US Marshals involved in shooting with fugitive in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was involved in a shooting with “a wanted fugitive” in North Portland Tuesday afternoon.
One person was shot in the area of North Lombard and Newell and was rushed to a hospital for treatment of the wound by Portland Fire & Rescue.
Though they were not involved in the shooting, the Portland police tweeted they are investigating the shooting.
No further information is available.
KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it develops.
