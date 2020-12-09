US Marshals involved in shooting with fugitive in N. Portland

Shooting happened in the area of North Lombard and Newell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was involved in a shooting with “a wanted fugitive” in North Portland Tuesday afternoon.

One person was shot in the area of North Lombard and Newell and was rushed to a hospital for treatment of the wound by Portland Fire & Rescue.

Though they were not involved in the shooting, the Portland police tweeted they are investigating the shooting.

No further information is available.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it develops.