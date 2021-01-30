N Portland head-on crash victim dies; search for suspect continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man involved in a head-on crash Thursday in North Portland has died from his injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Charles J. Patton of Portland succumbed to his injuries Friday. He was 43.

On Thursday just before 5:30 p.m., an SUV collided with Patton’s vehicle near the intersection of N Columbia Boulevard and and N Vancouver. Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV got out of the car, shot a bystander who was trying to intervene and fled the scene with a woman.

When police arrived, Patton was found with life-threatening injuries and another man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm.

“The search for the hit and run driver who ran off after the crash continues,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “Suspect information is not being released at this time.”

PPB said Thursday’s crash was the fifth fatal traffic crash and the eighth Major Crash Team activation of 2021.