Police say Kirmarji T. Trent-Grant, 24, may have robbed other places

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After Portland police caught a robber “in the act” on Nov. 17, investigators say the man has since been connected to several other cases.

When officers responded to a convenience store robbery at 6500 N Greeley Ave., they heard a man had “implied he had a gun and left with an unspecified amount of cash” sometime after midnight.

Police could not find the suspect nearby, but assumed he would try to rob another convenience store on North Killingsworth Street and Greeley Avenue. An hour later, an officer said Kirmarji T. Trent-Grant, 24, went into the store armed with a pistol.

Authorities arrested Trent-Grant and charged him with first and second-degree robbery with a firearm as well as attempted first-degree robbery with a firearm.

According to investigators, Trent-Grant has since been connected to several other robbery cases. On Nov. 24, he was indicted with four counts each of first and second-degree robbery with a firearm. He also faces charges for the unlawful possession of a firearm and the possession of a loaded firearm in public.

Officials say they are still investigating other cases, and more charges may be possible.

Trent-Grant is described as a 6-foot, 178-pound Black male with long black hair and brown eyes, according to police. Previous footage has shown him in a hooded black jacket with a white inverted triangle logo. Police say he usually wears a goatee, but frequently wore a mask over his face.

Anyone with information about Trent-Grant may contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-298803.

